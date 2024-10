Our Dry Weather Continues

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 84| SW to W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 50| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 76| NE-5

In Depth:

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to low 80s today which is

just shy of our record high of 87°. A cool front will bring temps down

slightly tomorrow, but we could see record warmth Friday.