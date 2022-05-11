Watch
Near record warmth today & tomorrow(5.11.22)

Lelan's morning forecast: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 08:40:59-04

Highs Near 90 The Next Few Days

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 89|SW to N-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 65| NE-5
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 88| E 5-10

Details:
We'll flirt with record highs today and tomorrow with highs near the 90 degree mark. Today's record is 90° last hit on this date in 2016. Tomorrow's record is 92° set in 1902. A stray shower or storm is possible today thanks to a weak disturbance; then, we'll see higher rain chances this weekend.

