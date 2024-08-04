Watch Now
Near seasonal Sunday, but excessive heat returns this week (8-4-24)

Excessive Heat Returns This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 94 | NNE 1-6

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 72 | Calm
Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 96 | NE 1-6

In-Depth:

Sunday is looking like a normal August day with highs in the 90s and lots of sunshine.

Will highs will once again approach 100 this week, we are also tracking Tropical Storm Debby. Later in the week we could see some clouds here at home from Debby, but the rain from the storm is expected to remain east of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.

