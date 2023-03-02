Next Storm 5 Alert starts this evening through midday Friday(3.2.23

Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Today |Next Storm 5 Alert Starts This Evening
Through Midday Friday
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch. with an Iso. Storm Ch. |
High: 67| NE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Windy, Area Rain & Storms Arriving, Few Storms
Could be Strong to Severe |Low: 59| E 5-10 to SE 15-20, Gust: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Windy, AM Rain & Storm Chance, Few Storms Could be Strong to
Severe |High: 72|S 20-30 then SE 25-30 Gusts: 40-50 mph
In Depth:
Storm 5 Alert: 5pm Thursday to Midday Friday
The first round of storms did produce a couple of storm
warnings in our area last night, including one tornado warning.
While a few showers along with a storm or two is possible in
our southern counties today, the next two rounds of storms happen
tonight and Friday morning.
For the 2nd round, the Storm Prediction has shifted the focus to
west of Nashville for the best threat of strong to severe storms, but
remain weather aware since there is still a chance for isolated
tornadoes tonight.
The last of the three rounds of storms will arrive with the main cold front
Friday morning. This will bring a chance for more locally heavy downpours
along with the possibility of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes & hail.
It will be windy for most of the day with sustained winds at 20-30 mph and
40-50 mph wind gusts. This could down some trees or snap some power lines.
Here's a look at projected wind gusts at noon Friday from ExacTrak. This
has prompted a Wind Advisory for most of the area Friday.