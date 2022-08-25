Watch Now
Normal temps with a few showers & storms developing(8.25.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, August 25, 2022
Posted at 5:12 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 06:45:36-04

Few Showers & Storms Developing

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms |High: 90| S-5
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Clear, Few Storms Early|Low: 72| S-5
Tomorrow: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch.| High: 91| SW to NW-5

In Depth:
Temperatures will continue to be seasonal for the next few days. Our average high and low for this week is 90 and 68 degrees.

The weather has been good for The National Walking Horse Celebration in Shelbyville and the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair. That'll continue today too.

