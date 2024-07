Clearing Skies Today, Not as Hot or as Humid

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds |High: 89| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 67| NW 5-10 then Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| N-5

In Depth:

We'll see clearing skies today. It won't be as hot or as

humid today.

Temperatures will be seasonable today and tomorrow with highs

around 90 degrees. This weekend, it'll be hot again with highs in

the mid to upper 90s.