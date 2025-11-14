November 14, 2025: Mild weather for the start of the weekend

Mild Start to the Weekend, Few Showers Possible Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 75| S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 54| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Breezy|High: 77| SW 15-20, Gust: 30

In Depth:

Mostly sunny skies will greet us across the Mid-South today. After

a cool start, we'll see highs reach the mid to low 70s. The normal

high is 62.

It'll be much better for high school playoffs tonight vs last week.

Outside of a chance for a few showers Saturday night, most of the

weekend will be dry. Here's the Weekend Planner.