November 2, 2025: Noticeably cooler as rain moves out

Rain Ending, Noticeably Cooler

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Showers to Start, Gradual Afternoon Clearing | High: 53 | N 0-5

Tonight: Clear Sky w/ Fog Expected | Low: 37 | CALM

Monday: Mostly Sunny w/ Slightly Below Avg. Temps | High: 60 | NW 0-5

In Depth:

A dreary start will make way to late afternoon sunshine. Behind a cold front temperatures will remain around 10 degrees below normal.

If you are heading to the Titans game make sure to dress for some spotty showers / drizzle while you tailgate, but gradual clearing and cool temps through the game.