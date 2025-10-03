Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
October 3, 2025: Pleasant mornings, warm afternoons through the weekend

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Friday, Friday, October 3, 2025
Pleasant Mornings, Warm Afternoons Through the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Isolated AM Shower/T-Storm North/NE |High:86|
S to SE-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58| E-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 86| SE-5

In Depth:
While most areas will be dry today, there's just enough instability for a few mornings showers & thundershowers
along and north of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
For the afternoon, we'll see highs in the 80s. Meanwhile, the
weather looks good for Friday night lights!

The weekend weather will feature pleasant mornings and warm
afternoons.

