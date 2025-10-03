October 3, 2025: Pleasant mornings, warm afternoons through the weekend

Pleasant Mornings, Warm Afternoons Through the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Isolated AM Shower/T-Storm North/NE |High:86|

S to SE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58| E-5 then Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 86| SE-5

In Depth:

While most areas will be dry today, there's just enough instability for a few mornings showers & thundershowers

along and north of the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.

For the afternoon, we'll see highs in the 80s. Meanwhile, the

weather looks good for Friday night lights!

The weekend weather will feature pleasant mornings and warm

afternoons.