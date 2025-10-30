October 30, 2025: Afternoon Clearing

Dry Days Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy Start, Scattered AM Showers, Mix of Sun & Clouds PM |High: 55| NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 39 | N to NW 3-7

In Depth:

Rain chances are on the decrease as low pressure continues to move eastward. As the system pulls away, clouds will clear from west to east. Winds will be breezy out of the north, bringing a bit of a bite.

Overnight, temperatures will plummet into the 30s... so, check on your pets and bring in any delicate vegetation.

Don’t be deceived by the chilly morning, though, as afternoon highs will rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Nest week will be closer to seasonal conditions.