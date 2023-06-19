Off and on rain & storm chances all week long (6.19.23)

Unsettled Weather Pattern with Off and On Rain/Storm Chances All Week
Forecast:
Today: Warm & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 81|
SW to W 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 69| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 81|
N 5-10
In Depth:
An upper level area of low pressure will stick around our
region for the upcoming week. This is what we call a cutoff low.
This means it is cut off from the weather steering currents
that help move weather systems across the country.
With it spinning near us, it'll keep off and on rain and
thunderstorm chances with us all week and keep
afternoon highs cooler than normal this week.