One More Decent Day Before Storm Chances Increase (6-5-22)

Slight Chance of a Pop-up Storm Sunday

Forecast:

Sunday: Becoming Partly Cloudy, 10% Chc Rain | High: 89 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 68 | S 3-8

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 30% Storm Chc. | High: 90 | S 10-15

Details:

While a little warmer, humidity today will once again be on the lower end of things for June! It's not very often we get sunny nice days in June without the muggy feeling outside. Rain chances remain minimal today with just a 10% chance of a spotty storm during the afternoon. Better rain and storm chances will return for the work-week.