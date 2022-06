The Heatwave Begins Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Heat Wave Returns | High: 95 | E 0-5

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 68 | Light

In Depth:

After a glorious weekend, another stretch of high heat is on the way!

This afternoon will be warmer, with highs in the mid to lower 90s. The good news is our humidity levels will remain low tomorrow.