Our Severe Weather Threat Continues (05.24.24)

Day 3 - Unsettled Conditions Continue

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms - some strong/severe | 83

Tonight: Isolated Storms

DAY TIMING: SUNDAY AFTERNOON - MONDAY EARLY MORNING THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Tornadoes, Hail, Heavy Downpours, Flash Flooding

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. Unfortunately, we will need to have backup plans in place as storm chances are forecasted throughout the weekend

Sunday into Monday are the biggest concerns for strong to severe storms. All of the NewsChannel 5 coverage areas is under a risk for severe weather. Areas along and west of I-65 have the highest risk at this time. With several days between now and Sunday, this could change.

As of now, the biggest risk for Sunday into Memorial Day are wind, tornadoes, flash flooding, and hail. Again, much can change between now and then so it is important to stay up-to-date with the forecast as we head into the long weekend.