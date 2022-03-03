Our sunny & mild weather continues (3.3.22)

More Sunshine with Mild Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 73| NW 50 N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 40| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 74| E to S-5

Details:

We touched 80 Wednesday, just missing the record of 81 (2012) by one degree. Temperatures won't be quite as high to end the week as a bit of cooler air leaks in on Thursday and clouds return Friday. We'll still be in the lower to middle 70s through late weekend though. Rain chances return for areas West of I-65 on Sunday and will become more widespread on Monday with 1"-2" of total rainfall expected.

