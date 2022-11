Seasonal Temps Today, Strong Storms Possible Tuesday Afternoon/Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Sun/Clouds Mix with Patchy AM

Drizzle & Fog |High: 57| SW-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 45| SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Clouds Increase, PM Shower &

Storm Chance, A Few Storms Could be Strong |High: S 10-15, Gusts: 25