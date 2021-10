Patchy Fog This Morning, Warm Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% Shower Ch., Higher along the Plateau|

High: 79| SW-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog| 64| S-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 80 |SW-5

Details:

Today will be drier, but a few showers and storms are still possible. The rain chance is around 20% for the Metro area and closer to 50-60 percent

along the Cumberland Plateau. This system moves away for the weekend as we look for highs in the mid to low 80s.