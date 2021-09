Dry Today, Slight Rain & Storm Chance Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 88 | SE to SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 65| SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 84| WNW 5-10

Details:

Generally dry conditions are expected through the next 7 days with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday as a cold front comes through. Behind Wednesday's front conditions will cool off even more to end the weak. Warming temps return for the weekend, with Sunday expected to be the hottest day.