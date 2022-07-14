Pleasant Morning, Hot Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Sunny |High: 92|NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 70| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 93| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Twenty-fourth verse, same as the first. Yesterday was the 24th day in a row with a high temperature above 90 degrees. This brings our running total of 90-degree days to 40. The heat streak will continue through the rest of our workweek.

Overnight, clear skies and quiet conditions with morning lows in the upper 60s/low 70s. Don't forget to view the Super Buck Moon. It will be as bright as a nightlight.

This full moon is called the Buck Moon because it coincides with the time of year when deer antlers are at full growth mode. It's a super moon because the moon is currently at perigee in its orbit. (Perigee is when the moon is closest to the Earth.) A full moon in perigee makes the moon appear 17% bigger & 30% larger.

Rain chances return late day Sunday into Monday with next week looking more unsettled.