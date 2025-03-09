Watch Now
Pleasant Sunday with low chances for rain (3-9-25)

More Clouds Than Sunshine

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chc. of Rain | High: 62 | ENE 0-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, turning Clear | Low: 36 | CALM

Monday: Sunny Start to the Week | High: 66 | NNW 0-5

In Depth:

Today will be pleasant temperature-wise, but we will have more clouds than sunshine. While rain chances are not zero, the air at the surface is very dry so chances for rain drops making it from the cloud to the ground are low.

If you suffer from allergies make sure you are taking your allergy meds as the pollen count is forecasted to remain in the medium-high range the next several days.

POLLEN COUNT 3 DAY.png

