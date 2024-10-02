Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasant today, warming up again for the rest of the week (10.2.24)

Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Posted
and last updated

Clearing Skies Today

Forecast:
This Afternoon: Decreasing Clouds from West to East |High: 76| N-5
Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 55| NE-5 then Lt./Var.
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 82| Lt/Var then S-5

In Depth:
A cold front has pushed to our east leaving us with a nicefall day with highs in the 70s. Warmer weather will return for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. There's a slight shower and thunderstorm chance Friday, but most of us will be dry through the weekend.

Another cold front will sweep across the region Sunday night. This will bring us a great weather for the start of next week with highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk