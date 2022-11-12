Plummeting temps Saturday

Much Colder This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy Start with AM Showers, May Mix with Snow in

part of our area | High: 42 | NW 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Clearing, Cold | Low: 27 | NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Cold | High: 45 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Some folks woke up Saturday to a few snow flakes mixing in with a cold rain across the Mid-South. All moisture will be gone by midday, but stubborn clouds will linger and temperatures will remain cold.

WTVF

The cold snap is sticking around thanks to the jet stream taking a deep dive to the south bringing cold air from Canada with it.

WTVF

If you are going to the Titans game Sunday make sure you dress warm as temperatures will top out in the 40s!