Sunshine and 80s

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Near Record Warmth |High: 82, Record: 83, 1996|WSW 15-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 42 |Light

In Depth:

Another warm day is headed our way... And yes, we could potentially tie a record high (Record High: 83 - 1996). Enjoy today's sunshine and 80s.

Cooler conditions are back, for a limited time only, Friday and Saturday.