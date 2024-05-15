Quick Showers, With Clearing (05.15.24)

Light Rain Chances Continue, With Sunshine Slowly Returning

Forecast:

Today: Scat'd Showers & Storms | High: 77 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 61 | Calm

In Depth:

Wraparound moisture from yesterday's system will move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Rainfall amounts do not look to be significant. Clearing will take place west to east.

Tomorrow looks to be the driest day, with highs in the low 80s. Locations to our NW will have a slim chance for a thunderstorm or two...

Friday will be a splash alert.. Showers and storms will move across our area starting in the morning and sticking around through dinner. Some storms could turn strong/severe. Main threat looks to be damaging wind gusts.

On-and-off rain chances return for the weekend.