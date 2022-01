Warmer Temperatures Return - For A Few Days

Forecast:

Monday: Partly Cloudy|High: 53| SE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 35| Var.

Details:

Temperatures will moderate over the next few days. Highs will push to the 60s by Tuesday. Rain is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. As the rain end, more cold air returns

to the Mid-South. We'll keep an eye out to see if any of the rain ends as winter weather Thursday & Thursday night.