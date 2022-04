Quiet Weather This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy | High: 63 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, turning Clear | Low: 40 | N 2-7

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 67 | N 2-7

Details:

Highs today will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air at the surface is fairly dry so concerns for rain are extremely minimal at best...maybe a sprinkle or two. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday.