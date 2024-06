Rain Chances Return

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Chance for a Shower | High: 88 | S 3-8

Tonight: Showers & T-Storms Return | Low: 65 | SW 3-8

Sunday: Scattered Showers & T-Storms Early, then Iso. T-Storms | High: 83 | NW 5-10

If you have outdoor plans this weekend the weather is looking split. Rain chances are minimal Saturday. Saturday night and Sunday we will see rain and thunderstorm chances returning across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area.