Rain chances for Sunday (11-25-23)

WTVF
Posted at 5:48 AM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 07:05:45-05

RAIN CHANCES FOR SUNDAY
Forecast
Today: Increasing Clouds, Seasonable |High: 56| NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly. Low: 42| S 5-10
Sunday:  Mostly Coudy, Scattered Showers |High: 54| SW 5-10 mph

In-Depth:
Look for seasonable conditions this Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase by afternoon however, as a frontal boundary approaches Middle TN. We'll stay dry overnight. Scattered showers will move through beginning Sunday morning bringing some areas very beneficial rain. Rain chances will diminish after the lunch hour making way for some much cooler air expected to arrive for the start of next week.

