Rain chances for Sunday (11-25-23)

RAIN CHANCES FOR SUNDAY

Forecast

Today: Increasing Clouds, Seasonable |High: 56| NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly. Low: 42| S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Coudy, Scattered Showers |High: 54| SW 5-10 mph

In-Depth:

Look for seasonable conditions this Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase by afternoon however, as a frontal boundary approaches Middle TN. We'll stay dry overnight. Scattered showers will move through beginning Sunday morning bringing some areas very beneficial rain. Rain chances will diminish after the lunch hour making way for some much cooler air expected to arrive for the start of next week.

WTVF