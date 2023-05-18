Rain chances increase for the end of the work week & start of the weekend (5.18.23)

Unsettled Weather for the End of the Work Week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch,, Higher
Rain Chance South/Lower to the North|High: 82| E 5-10
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. Early|Low: 61|
SE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 79|
S 5-10
In Depth:
An upper level low will move over part of the area today, and that
will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance for
those storms are much greater south/southeast of Nashville versus
to the north/northwest where many there will go through the
day rain free. In those southern counties, a few storms that
develop could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat.
Tomorrow night, a cold front will sweep across with another chance of showers
and thunderstorms. That could also bring the threat of a few strong
to severe thunderstorms. Wind and hail are the main threats.