Rain chances increase for the end of the work week & start of the weekend (5.18.23)

Unsettled Weather for the End of the Work Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch,, Higher

Rain Chance South/Lower to the North|High: 82| E 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. Early|Low: 61|

SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Shower/Storm Ch. |High: 79|

S 5-10

In Depth:

An upper level low will move over part of the area today, and that

will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance for

those storms are much greater south/southeast of Nashville versus

to the north/northwest where many there will go through the

day rain free. In those southern counties, a few storms that

develop could be strong to severe with a wind and hail threat.

Tomorrow night, a cold front will sweep across with another chance of showers

and thunderstorms. That could also bring the threat of a few strong

to severe thunderstorms. Wind and hail are the main threats.