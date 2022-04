Rain Chances Increase This Weekend, Especially Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Breezy, 20% Shower Chance |High: 84|S 10-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Area Rain & Storms, One or Two May Be Strong

to Severe| Low: 65| SW 5-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Clouds will increase throughout the day as rain and chances for a storm or two move in tonight. One or two storms could be strong with gusty winds. Rain should be done by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks unsettled with daily chances for rain and storms.