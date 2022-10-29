Rain chances moving back into the area (10.29.22)

Rain and a Few Storms Saturday Night into Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Late Day Shower Chance, Increasing Rain Chances Sat Night with a Few Storms |High: 73| SE 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers & a Rumble or Two of Thunder | Low: 58 | SE 5-15

Sunday: Cloudy, Area Showers | High: 66 | SSE 5-15

In Depth:

Much of Saturday will be dry, but after sunset rain chances spill into the region and will last for the rest of the weekend.

Showers should exit just as kids get started Trick-or-Treating Monday evening.