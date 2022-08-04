Rain Chances Stick Around (08.04.22)

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 50% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 91|S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 74 |Light- South

In-Depth:

The heat and humidity just don't want to give up. But let's face it: it is August, and August is still a part of summer (Fall is 49 days away). Afternoon temperatures will feel like the upper 90s.

A shortwave will move across Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky, bringing higher rain chances along the state-line. The main threat(s) continues to be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

WTVF

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity will be the theme for the remainder of the week including the weekend. There will be a chance of showers and storms each day, with the most widespread activity between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

WTVF

Unsettled conditions look to persist through most of next week.