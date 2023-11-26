Rain Chances Sunday, Chilly Monday (11-26-23)

RAIN CHANCES SUNDAY...CHILLY MONDAY

Forecast

Today: Mostly Coudy, Scattered Showers |High: 55| SW 8-12 mph

Tonight: Clearing, Cold. Low: 30| NW 5-10

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Chilly |High: 45| W 5-10 mph

In-Depth:

A few scattered showers will move through the region this Sunday morning with the best chances for seeing rain being in our Northwestern counties. Skies will remain cloudy most of the day with temperatures hovering around the mid-50s. Clearing will set in later this evening with much cooler air moving in. Expect clear skies after midnight with temperatures in the 30s when you start your Monday morning. Highs to start the week will be limited to the mid-40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s!

WTVF