Showers Ending, Clouds Slow To Clear

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Rain to Start, Clearing Late | High: 48 | N 3-8

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 30 | N 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 57 | VRB 0-5

Details:

Rain moves out and clouds will slowly begin to clear today. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. Get ready for a spring-like warm-up as we head into March with highs around 70 by the end of the week