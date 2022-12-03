Rain ending and temperatures falling

Showers Exiting, Temps Falling

Forecast:

Today: AM Showers, Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Falling Temps | 2PM Temps: 50| Bec. N

Sunday: Cloudy, Sprinkles Possible | High: 45 | N 2-7

In-Depth:

Showers will should be out of the Mid-State by midday, but clouds will linger for much of the day.

The other story for your Saturday will be falling temperatures. The high for Saturday occurred this morning, and this afternoon temperatures will fall into the 40s.

If you have plans to watch the Titans game Sunday with friends the weather here will remain cold and cloudy while in Philadelphia they will have cold temperatures and a partly cloudy sky.