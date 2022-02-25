Rain ending Friday, but more showers Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Slowly Decreasing Clouds Today, Showers with Some Snow Possible Saturday Night

Forecast:

Today: Showers Push Out, Few AM Flurries, Clouds Slowly Decrease|

High: 44| NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 28| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Shower/Snow Chance at Night |High: 46| NE 5-10

Details:

Most of the rain has moved out, and the flood watches have been allowed to expire. Keep in mind there

are still a host of low lying roads and fields under water this morning. Behind the cold front, it's cold with

some light shower/mist and snow showers this morning. Clouds will slowly decrease today, but look for

mostly cloudy skies tomorrow before more showers return tomorrow night. Some of that rain may mix with

snow late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.