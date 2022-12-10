Watch Now
Rain, heavy at times for your Saturday (12-10-22)

Posted at 5:29 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 07:18:54-05

More Rain Saturday

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Rain, Heavy at Times | High: 56 | SE 1-6
Tonight: Showers and Fog Expected | Low: 46 | NNE 0-5
Sunday: Morning Showers/Fog, Then Gradual Clearing | High: 56 | N 0-5

In Depth:
Widespread rains returns today. Many areas will see 1/4 to a 1/2 inch of rain, with some spots picking up more. If you have plans to head to the Gallatin Christmas Parade (being held rain or shine) plan on taking the umbrella, or wearing a rain coat.

Rain will continue tonight, into early Sunday morning along with chances for fog. But, by midday Sunday into the afternoon we will see gradual clearing. If you have plans to head to the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade you won't need rain gear, but might want a jacket.

