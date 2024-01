Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Light Showers |High: 53| S 5-10, Gusts: 20

Tonight: Scattered Showers |Low: 47| SW 5-10

In Depth:

As temperatures climb rain chances will also ramp up bringing some much-needed relief to the drought. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Wednesday & Thursday with up to 4"+ possible south of I-40.

WTVF

A cold front will allow some cooler air to slide in this weekend, but nothing wintry is on the way.