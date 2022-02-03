Rain mixing with and changing to freezing rain today & tonight (2-3-22)

Storm 5 Alert for Icing Potential

Forecast:

Today: Rain, Mixing With/Changing to Freezing Rain|High: 44 & falling|

NW 10-15, Gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Area Rain Mixing With/Changing to Freezing Rain |Low: 28|

N 10-15

Tomorrow: Cold, 20% AM Freezing Rain/Snow Chance |High: 34|

N 10-15

Details:

This is a complicated forecast for the region. First, more rain today could aggravate flooding concerns; so, the eastern half of Middle TN, including Nashville, is under a Flood Watch until midnight tonight. The bigger concern is for winter weather. For most of us, this happens this afternoon and tonight, but that transition will happen earlier in our western/northwestern locations. Those areas could also see more icing, and that has prompted an Ice Storm Warning for our KY counties, West TN and a few NW Middle TN counties. A large part of the mid-state, including Nashville, is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 8pm Thursday to 4am Friday.

