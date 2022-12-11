Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain moving out, but clouds sticking around (12-11-22)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, December 11, 2022.
wx graphic
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 07:36:53-05

Forecast:
Today: Morning Showers South of I-40, Patchy Fog, Then Gradual Clearing | High: 56 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 39 | NNE 0-5
Monday: Partly Cloudy | High: 57 | NE 0-5

In Depth:
While areas south of I-40 are waking up to some light showers, much of the Mid-South is seeing patchy fog. This should all be gone by mid-morning, but clouds will linger for the day.

If you have plans to head to the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade you won't need rain gear, but might want a jacket. It will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s.

wx graphic

The same for fans heading to the Titans game...clouds will linger and temperatures will top out in the mid-50s.

wx graphic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018