Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain Returns Sunday

Posted at 5:06 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 06:51:59-05

More Sunshine with Mild Temperatures

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 76| E to S-5
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers |Low: 53| S 10-15

Details:
Two more days of sunshine & 70s before things begin to change. Wind will increase on Saturday and stay breezy through early Tuesday. Showers will work into our Northwestern counties Sunday and spread across the entire mid-state Monday. Rainfall totals will be highest to the Northwest where 2"-3" is expected. Areas closer to the Alabama state-line will pick up between 1/2"-1.5". Cooler air will slide in behind Monday's cold front making next week a solid 20-25 degrees cooler than this week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018