Showers South This Morning, Rain and a Few Storms Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, AM Showers South|High: 72| E 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Shower Chance Late|Low: 52| E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Rain & a Few Storms|High: 69| S 5-10

In Depth:

A disturbance brought a few showers to Southern Middle

Tennessee this morning! During the day, there will be

more clouds in our southern areas and more sun in

the northern counties.