Rain & storm chances return through the weekend(5.11.23)

Posted at 5:57 AM, May 11, 2023

Rain & Storm Chances for the End of the Week & Weekend Forecast:

Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower & Storm Ch. |High:|SE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Ch.|Low: 67| SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 60% Shower & Storm Ch.|High: 82|S 5-10

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.