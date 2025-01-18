Rain today, but arctic air and snow chances arrive tonight

Rain Today, Bitter Cold Air Arriving Tonight

Forecast:

Today: On-&-Off Showers | High: 50 | S 5-15, Gusts; 20 mph

Tonight: Showers Turning to Snow | Low: 26 | S to N 5-15, Gusts; 20 mph

Tomorrow: Snow Poss. Through Midday | High: 29| NW 10-15; Gust 20 mph

In Depth:

Rainy weather is forecasted for Saturday. But, Saturday night arctic air races into the Mid-South and any remaining moisture is expected to change over to snow.

WTVF

While snow totals will not be high, we could see anywhere from a dusting to around one inch of accumulation, especially in the Cumberland Plateau. Because of this we are calling for a Storm 5 Alert from Midnight - Noon Sunday.