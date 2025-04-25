Rain Today, Drier Weekend Ahead (04.25.25)

Final Splash Alert

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Showers & Storms| High: 77 | SSW 10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Clearing| Low: 59 | N 3-7

In Depth:

Today still offers the best chance for rainfall, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder again, but the risk of severe weather remains low.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler and drier conditions will move in, with temperatures settling into the more seasonal mid-70s.

By next week, we'll shift into a more summer-like pattern, with highs in the mid-80s and the possibility of pop-up storms.