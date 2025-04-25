Watch Now
Rain Today, Drier Weekend Ahead (04.25.25)

Today brings some wet weather, but it won’t be a total washout. Drier skies arrive just in time for race day!
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Showers & Storms| High: 77 | SSW 10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Clearing| Low: 59 | N 3-7

In Depth:

Today still offers the best chance for rainfall, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder again, but the risk of severe weather remains low.

Looking ahead to the weekend, cooler and drier conditions will move in, with temperatures settling into the more seasonal mid-70s.

By next week, we'll shift into a more summer-like pattern, with highs in the mid-80s and the possibility of pop-up storms.

