Rainy & breezy Sunday across the Mid-South (11-10-24)

Breezy & Rainy

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Sct'd Showers & a Storm or Two, Breezy | High: 70 | S 5-15

Tonight: Rain Ending, Clouds Clearing, Areas of Fog Developing | Low: 52 | WNW 1-6

Veterans Day: Pleasant Temps & Mostly Sunny | High: 69 | NNW 1-6

In Depth:

Today will be another day with scattered showers, and even a t-storm or two. An additional half inch of rain on average is possible for some locations.

HENRY DMA Rain Accum..png

Monday is Veterans Day and many communities are planning outdoor parades and celebrations. Minus some morning fog Veterans Day is looking nice across the Mid-South.

2020 Event Planner 4.png

