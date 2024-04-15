Record warmth possible today, strong storms possible Wednesday

Record Warmth Possible Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 87| SW 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Late Day Shower Ch., Few Storms
Possible Late Tue Night |High: 87| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
In Depth:
Sunday's high of 87° was just two degrees shy of the record. If we hit
87° today, it'll tie record on this date in 1936
Today will be dry. There is a shower chance late day tomorrow and
during the evening hours. After midnight, a few thunderstorms are
possible. A couple of those storms could be strong. Then, as a weak
cold front moves across the area during the day Wednesday, a few
more strong to severe storms are possible. Stay Weather Aware.
The Storm 5 Weather team will keep you up to day.