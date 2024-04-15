Record warmth possible today, strong storms possible Wednesday

Record Warmth Possible Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 87| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Late Day Shower Ch., Few Storms

Possible Late Tue Night |High: 87| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

Sunday's high of 87° was just two degrees shy of the record. If we hit

87° today, it'll tie record on this date in 1936

Today will be dry. There is a shower chance late day tomorrow and

during the evening hours. After midnight, a few thunderstorms are

possible. A couple of those storms could be strong. Then, as a weak

cold front moves across the area during the day Wednesday, a few

more strong to severe storms are possible. Stay Weather Aware.

The Storm 5 Weather team will keep you up to day.