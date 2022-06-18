Watch
Relief From the Heat This Weekend

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 08:03:18-04

A Brief Break Before More Record Breaking Heat

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, low humidity| High: 89 | N 5-15
Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 59 | NE 5-15
Sunday: Sunny | High: 87 | NE 5-15

In Depth:

Highs both today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s. Much drier air is moving in behind a cold front, meaning low humidity is expected all weekend long!

Father's Day and Juneteenth look great for all celebrations with plenty of sunshine, seasonal temperatures, and low humidity

Next week we expect a return of record breaking heat with highs around 100 Tuesday- Friday.

