Relief is on the way... Just not today (08.09.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Posted at 5:23 AM, Aug 09, 2022
Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 91 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | S 0-5

In-Depth:

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are accompanied by heat and humidity.

Tomorrow, a cold front will slowly move across Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. This cold front will bring more widespread showers & thunderstorms... A few lingering showers will be with us early Thursday.

Skies will clear throughout Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Our weekend is looking lovely. Sunshine, highs in the mid/upper 80s, with lower humidity values.

