Relief is on the way... Just not today (08.09.22)

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 91 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | S 0-5
In-Depth:
Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are accompanied by heat and humidity.
Tomorrow, a cold front will slowly move across Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. This cold front will bring more widespread showers & thunderstorms... A few lingering showers will be with us early Thursday.
Skies will clear throughout Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Our weekend is looking lovely. Sunshine, highs in the mid/upper 80s, with lower humidity values.