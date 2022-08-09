Relief is on the way... Just not today (08.09.22)

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 91 | S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 74 | S 0-5

In-Depth:

Today, scattered showers and thunderstorms are accompanied by heat and humidity.

Tomorrow, a cold front will slowly move across Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. This cold front will bring more widespread showers & thunderstorms... A few lingering showers will be with us early Thursday.

Skies will clear throughout Thursday with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

Our weekend is looking lovely. Sunshine, highs in the mid/upper 80s, with lower humidity values.