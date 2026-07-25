Saturday July 25, 2026: Humid weather and triple-digit heat index return to the NewsChannel 5 area Sunday

Lovely Friday Before Weekend Rainfall

Forecast:

Today: Spotty to Sct'd Showers & T-Storms | High: 86 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Shower | Low: 74 | WSW 5-10

Sunday: Partly Cloudy w/ a 20% Shower & Storm Chance, Humid | High: 93 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Enjoy the 80s today — heat and humidity return Sunday and could push "feels like" temperatures into the triple digits by Monday making for a muggy week.

WTVF

Humidity and spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout Saturday. While severe weather is not expected, isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. The ground is extremely saturated from rainfall over the last several weeks, leaving little room for additional water absorption.

WTVF WTVF

WTVF

Heading into next week, hot and humid conditions are expected to dominate the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Heat alerts are likely to be issued as "feels like" temperatures soar into the triple digits by Monday.